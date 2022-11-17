GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville.

3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020.

3’s hospitality area. Night time at 3’s.

The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice areas, an 18-hole putting course and other golf-related attractions.

Live music, bar and restaurant amenities provide a laid-back, high-quality dining experience according to 8AM Golf.

Justin Timberlake has been an investor and partner in 8AM Golf since 2020.