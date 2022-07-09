DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Darlington County, according to authorities.

Nathan Edward Wallace, Shaquan Ryheen Thomas, Eereon Alphonso Hickman and a juvenile were all arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are in connection with a shooting Tuesday on Bethel Road in the Hartsville area that left Steven Stallons, 31, of Hartsville, dead and another person hurt, Coroner Todd Hardee said.

The suspects are accused of holding two people in a camper at gunpoint during a robbery, according to arrest warrants.

Lawrence Previtte was also arrested and charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony, deputies said. He’s accused of driving the suspects to the area, according to warrants.

Stallons’ death has been ruled a homicide. The person who was injured was shot in the leg, according to warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.