HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died after a jet-ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday evening that also injured another person, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The name of the juvenile has not been released, and no information about the condition of the other injured person was immediately available.