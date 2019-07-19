Kala Brown, victim of Todd Kohlhepp, facing domestic violence charge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who survived being held captive by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was charged with domestic violence in Greenville County.

We have previously reported that Kala Brown was found chained up on Kohlhepp’s property in Spartanburg County in 2016.

Brown was arrested by Greenville County sheriff’s deputies.

An arrest warrant says Brown admitted “to striking the victim in the face with a closed fist” on Monday.

It allegedly happened at a residence that Brown and the victim share on Piedmont Golf Course Road.

According to a Greenville County Coroner’s Office report, it’s the same home where Brown’s boyfriend, Adam Mayson, died in February. Mayson’s stabbing death was ruled a suicide.

Brown has been charged with third-degree domestic violence in Monday’s alleged incident.

She was released from the Greenville County jail Tuesday on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.