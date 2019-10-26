Kamala Harris won’t participate in South Carolina Criminal Justice Forum; will instead plan her own

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will not participate in the Criminal Justice Forum in Columbia.

Senator Harris’s campaign said that she would skip the event due to the group’s decision to give President Trump the Bipartisan Justice Award.

She is now in the works of planning her very own criminal justice roundtable.

Some of the candidates who will participate in the Columbia forum include Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

