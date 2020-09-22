Kick off to Rail Safety Week in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday kicked off Rail Safety Week here in South Carolina.

Did you know every three hours a person is struck by a train?

Operation Life Saver and railroad safety advocacy groups are leading the effort to stop train track tragedies.

Fewer people have been out on the roads during the pandemic, but officials say that railroad safety is still a priority.

“You never want to try to beat a train,” said Janice Cowen, South Carolina Operation Lifesaver. “Trains weigh 12 million pounds, that’s about 4 times what a car weighs. You just don’t want to put yourself in front of that train.”

Officials remind you that trains have no way to swerve if you end up in front of it.

Rail Safety Week will run through Sunday, September 27.