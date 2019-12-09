Kingstree Student named semifinalist in Coca-Cola Scholars Program

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Kerry Singleton of Kingstree, S.C. has been named one of the semifinalists in the 2020 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

The semifinalists are competing for one of 150 $20,000 scholarships.

Singleton is a senior at C.E. Murray High School in Williamsburg County.

According to a press release, Singleton was selected from a pool of almost 100,000 applicants nationwide.

The release states that applicants were selected based on their “academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States.