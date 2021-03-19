Korean Consulate General to visit SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) on Tuesday will welcome the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea for his first ever visit.

Young-jun Kim, the Consulate General, and his staff will meet with SCDVA Secretary Will Grimsley and several Veterans.

The Consulate will also make a donation of 10,000 KF-94 face masks. KF stands for Korean Filter, and 94 “indicates the filtering efficiency.”

The Consulate is based in Atlanta Georgia and serves to promote “Korean companies’ business environments in the southeast U.S., and supports the activities of future generations of Korean-Americans. It also works with Korean-American communities in partnership with local and state governments in the region, and strives to strengthen its relationship with organizations that support Veterans, and Veteran service organizations.”