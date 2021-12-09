Kyle Rittenhouse was seen having lunch with SC Attorney General Alan Wilson in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man acquitted in the shooting of three people last year in Wisconsin was seen having lunch Thursday with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

AG Wilson and Kyle Rittenhouse were spotted at Maurice’s BBQ in Columbia.

When asked why they were meeting, Wilson told a reporter for NBC affiliate WIS that they were just getting lunch. Another man with the two said he was meeting with his attorney.



Originally tweeted by Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) on December 9, 2021.

Rittenhouse, 18, who fatally shot two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and injured others, was handed a ‘not guilty’ verdict on November 19th. The teen claimed he acted in self-defense at the time of the shootings.

News 2 reached out to the Attorney General’s office for more information about his lunch with Rittenhouse, we have not heard back.