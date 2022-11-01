LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located along Locustwood Ave., Sinclair placed his hands on the buttocks of someone without permission. Lancaster County School District officials confirmed the victim and Sinclair are both employees of the district.

Sinclair blocked the doorway by which the victim attempted to exit and then leaned in, as if to kiss the person, the warrant said.

LCSD officials say Sinclair has been on paid leave since September 20th and will remain on payroll until the case is finished. The Erwin Elementary website shows Sinclair is a physical education teacher at the school. District officials say no students were involved in the alleged incident.

Sinclair was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 27, and booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center. This case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Sinclair is expected to appear in court for his first appearance by December 9th.