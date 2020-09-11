Large number of dead fish found along shoreline in Cherry Grove, SC

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – DHEC is trying to determine what caused a large number of fish to die and wash up on the beach along Cherry Grove.

The fish were found densely scattered along the high tide mark from the pier in Cherry Grove north to Hog Inlet. North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said DHEC was at the beach to examine the area on Thursday night and will try to determine what happened.

The fish appear to be all one type, Dowling said. “We are bringing a mechanized beach rake to the beach to see if we can pick them up,” he added.

DHEC reported its findings to DNR, who identified the fish as Atlantic menhaden. There is no known threat to human health or the environment, according to DHEC. Please see this resource on fish kills for more information.









Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.