Largest American flag in South Carolina now flying to honor veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest American flag in South Carolina is now flying in honor of veterans.

The 50-foot by 80-foot flag was raised at Upstate Granit Solutions in Greenville on Wednesday.

Governor Henry McMaster and about 2,000 community members, leaders, and workers were on hand for the flag raising ceremony.

“People in this state appreciate the military. Our state has a strong military history, strong military tradition. We have eight major bases, the Coast Guard is getting ready to concentrate in Charleston, we couldn’t be any more military,” said Gov. McMaster.

The flag is flying atop a 160-foot pole.