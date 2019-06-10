Latta police report possible sighting of missing endangered woman

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – New details have been released about a missing 85-year-old South Carolina woman with dementia.

Latta police say there was a possible sighting of Jaxie Rogers Sunday afternoon on I-95 in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

This was only a possible sighting, according to a post on the Latta Police Facebook page – and it has not been confirmed.

Police say a caregiver left her inside a car at the Latta IGA at about 2 p.m. on Friday — and says she drove away.

Rogers was most recently seen an hour later in Fairmont, North Carolina.

Teams are looking for this car: a white, 2008 Buick Lacrosse with the South Carolina tag DYY232.

If you spot the car or Rogers, you are asked to give police a call.