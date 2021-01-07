Law enforcement enhancing security as South Carolina Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement is enhancing security at the South Carolina Statehouse following Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services said it is coordinating with state and local law enforcement partners to maintain enhanced security at the Statehouse and reminds visitors to “remain vigilant.”

Supports of President Trump gathered outside the Statehouse on Columbia on Wednesday to protest the Electoral College certification, but the “Stop the Steal” event was not physically violent.

NBC affiliate WIS reported that a group of men who attended the rally, dressed in black and yellow wearing “Proud Boy” logos, were a neo-fascist group that has incited violence in other states in the past.

“The group said they were from different parts of the state including Charleston and Columbia,” WIS reported.

As lawmakers in Washington DC began to debate and certify the Electoral College votes inside the U.S. Capitol, a mob grew outside the building and later entered the chambers and surrounding offices.

The insurrection lasted for several hours until law enforcement cleared the Capitol grounds. The count resumed and certified the election.

Protests were not expected in Columbia on Thursday.

The Bureau of Protective Services said any suspicious behavior at the Statehouse should be reported to officers on the ground or by phone at 803-734-2422.