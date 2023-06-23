COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Drivers and boaters should expect to see heightened law enforcement presence on the waters and roads as they celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

During a joint press conference Thursday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced they will increase patrols from June 30 through July 4.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is the busiest time of the year on state waters, according to officials. In addition to regular patrols, SCDNR officers will conduct courtesy boat inspections throughout the weekend to ensure proper safety equipment is on board.

“Our SCDNR Law Enforcement Division is focused on educating the public on the dangers of boating under the influence,” Colonel Chisolm Frampton of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said. “Our law enforcement officers will be out on our waterways looking for negligent and impaired boaters to provide a safe boating experience for all.”

According to SCHP, there were 13 deaths on South Carolina roadways during the Independence Day travel period. Eight of those deaths involved a driver who was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both.

“What our data shows is that a disturbing number of deaths during the July Fourth holiday weekend involve drunk or drugged drivers,” Colonel Christopher Williamson, commander of the SC Highway Patrol said. “Even one traffic death is too many, but to see so many involving such reckless choices is truly a cause for alarm. We want the public to know that our troopers will be doing everything they can to stop these violators who are taking unnecessary risks and putting others’ lives in danger on our roadways.”

The holiday weekend marks the midpoint of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase.