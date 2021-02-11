Law officers warn of potentially lethal drug sold as Xanax

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Law officers say they’ve seen a rising amount of counterfeit — and potentially deadly — pills being sold as Xanax in the Greenville area.

Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson says the pills often contain a deadly drug.

The Greenville News reports that there have been two overdose deaths and a number of overdoses in which the person survived.

Thompson says the pills vary in color from golden to green.

Investigators say they’re aware the drugs have been offered for sale on the dark web across the U.S.