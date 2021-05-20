Lawmakers grill South Carolina’s juvenile prisons director

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough testifies in front of state lawmakers in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Lawmakers are scrutinizing the department after a scathing government audit last month found a failure to maintain adequate security staffing, an uptick in violence and many other deep-rooted problems. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are growing impatient with the director of the state’s embattled juvenile prisons.

Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough defended himself at a legislative hearing Thursday against a scathing government audit released last month.

The audit found many deep-rooted problems, including an uptick in violence and a failure to maintain adequate security staffing.

Lawmakers want to know why Pough can’t find or retain staff and why he’s not appropriately reporting or responding to security incidents.

Pough says he is still implementing improvements and won’t resign.

The Department of Justice found last year that the agency was violating the civil rights of incarcerated youths.