Lawmakers looking into improving services for the hearing impaired in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers in Columbia are trying to address the needs of South Carolinians with disabilities.

A lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at improving services for the hearing impaired, while expanding access to qualified interpreters for those who need them.

Currently, there are no state certifications or standards for community based sign language interpreters.

There are about 100 sign language interpreters in the state’s public schools.

If this bill went into law, about a third of them would be disqualified.

A special Senate subcommittee met to discuss the proposal to require sign language interpreters used in the state in settings like hospitals, courtrooms, or schools be nationally certified.

The committee voted to carry the bill over until January.