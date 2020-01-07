Lawmakers propose tougher fines for those who pass stopped school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers have proposed tougher penalties for anyone caught illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Right now, first-time offenders face a $1,000 fine. A second offense is now less than $2,000.

A pre-filed bill would double those fines. It also adds license suspensions and the possibility of jail time.

“It’s disheartening when we see people pass our buses because our most precious cargo rides these buses on a daily basis,” said Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the State Department of Education, nearly 300 drivers have been caught passing a stopped school bus this school year.