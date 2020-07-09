Lawsuit filed in tribal battle over Carolina casino project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A years-long bid by the South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation to build a casino and resort in North Carolina now faces a lawsuit by another tribe.

The North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians filed an amended complaint against the U.S. Department of the Interior this week.

The Cherokee tribe alleges the federal government illegally gave the Catawba permission to build a casino and resort on land over the border, near Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain.

The Cherokee tribe claims the land as historically theirs.

The tribe said the government also failed to assess for environmental impacts and identify and protect cultural resources at the site.