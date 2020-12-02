Lawsuit: Student sickened by mold at South Carolina school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina family has filed a lawsuit alleging their student fell ill after an elementary school covered up the presence of mold in a building.

A guardian to an unnamed student filed the lawsuit this week in Horry County court. It named St. James Elementary in Myrtle Beach and Horry County Schools as defendants.

The lawsuit claimed that Horry County Schools failed to remove mold from one of its buildings, causing a student to fall ill.

The family also contended that the district failed to provide a safe environment for students by neglecting the mold issue “for years.”

A district spokeswoman said it couldn’t comment.