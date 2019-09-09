Learn how you can read your way to the Clemson/Carolina game!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Football officially kicked off this past weekend and the South Carolina Department of Education is getting in on the action!

The “Read Your Way to the Big Game” contest is held annually for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade in public, private, and home schools – it encourages reading and literacy proficiency.

Students who read six books will qualify to win tickets to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game on November 30.

Once students have completed their readings, they should turn in the list of books read to their teacher. Two overall grand prize winners will receive four tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game.

Schools with at least 70% student participation will be entered to win one of two $2,000 school library grants.

Five participating teachers will be randomly selected to win $500 for their classroom. Two teachers and/or school library media specialists who have the best-decorated bulletin board, wall or door will win $500 each for their classroom.

Read the full contest rules by clicking here.