COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Corrections has released an arrest warrant for Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal (65) of Spartanburg.

Kwamina-Crystal was a chaplain at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood. He is being charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The warrant alleges that the misconduct took place between August 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

According to the report, Kwamina-Crystal admitted to the allegations.

He was fired after his arrest.