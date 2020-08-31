Legal assistance hotline available for eviction, housing questions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Bar and SC Legal Services are sponsoring a legal hotline for South Carolinians facing evictions and housing-related issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Callers can leave a message providing a brief synopsis of their situation and contact information. Those who qualify will “be connected to SC Legal Services for assistance or matched with SC lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help.”

Since the moratoriums preventing evictions have expired, “the number of tenants at risk of eviction is expected to rise.” Even before the pandemic, though, SC led the nation in number of evictions.

Betsy Goodale, director of the SC Bar Pro Bono Program, explained that “evictions have a cascade effect on our communities, often leading to homelessness, health issues, job loss, marital and family issues, and an increase in crime.”

However, the outcome does not have to be negative, according to Goodale, who said that “many evictions – and the effects they have on our society – can be avoided simply by having an attorney advocate for a tenant in the eviction process. A majority of tenants who are represented by counsel in eviction matters have a successful outcome compared to very few when unrepresented.”

There are many successful outcomes, including:

Negotiating a payment plan;

Negotiating a holdover period that gives the tenant time to find other housing; or

Negotiating a resolution that prevents an eviction from appearing on the tenant’s record so that they are not hindered when trying to rent in the future.

Goodale said that the goal of the hotline “is to connect South Carolinians in need with available legal services to increase the likelihood of positive outcomes statewide.”

To connect, call 1-833-958-2266.