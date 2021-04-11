Let’s Talk: Carolyn Murray chats with U.S. Rep. James Clyburn about his personal and political life

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. listens to Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Clyburn is now the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, the House Democratic Whip, and one of the few leaders of civil rights movement still in elected office today. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn, Majority Whip and third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been serving in the House since 1993.

He became involved in politics during the Charleston hospital strike of 1969, worked as South Carolina’s human affairs commissioner for many years, and championed rural and economic development while representing South Carolina’s sixth congressional district.

In this episode of ‘Let’s Talk,’ a podcast by News 2’s Carolyn Murray, the two discuss Rep. Clyburn’s efforts to close the Charleston Loophole – a loophole that allowed Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof – who was prohibited from purchasing guns – the ability buy the firearm used in the attack when his background check remained incomplete after three days.

You’ll hear about Clyburn’s role in desegregation efforts, his life in politics, and how half a hamburger would change his life forever.

You can listen to the podcast in the player above, or by searching ‘Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray’ wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.