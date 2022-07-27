WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Lexington Medical Center is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Hollings Cancer Center to further cancer treatment research in the state.

The new partnership, announced Wednesday, will allow patients at the West Columbia hospital to access MUSC’s more than 200 clinical trials “to ensure they receive high quality and comprehensive care services.”

“As the Midlands’ only hospital providing comprehensive cancer care, we are excited about the benefits our affiliation with MUSC Hollings Cancer Center brings to our patients,” Quillin Davis, MD, medical director of cancer services at Lexington Medical Center said. “Having access to their National Cancer Institute-designated clinical trials and research expertise will allow our patients to receive the latest, most innovative treatment while staying here in their community.”

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is home to the largest cancer research program in the state comprised of more than 120 scientists working on improving ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, and treat the disease.

“MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is committed to improving the care of cancer patients across our state,” David Zaas, M.D., MUSC Health Charleston Division CEO said. “We are excited to partner with Lexington Medical Center to help ensure patients can access innovative clinical research trials and new approaches to care, including state of the art therapies closer to home.”

Lexington Medical Center is currently running research trials for bladder cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer.