Lightning kills man in SC storm that spawned tornadoes, hail

South Carolina News

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a severe storm in South Carolina spawned at least two tornadoes and killed a man getting out of his car with a lightning strike.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Sirmorio Davis.

Several severe storms moved across the northern part of the state Tuesday with the strongest one spawning two tornadoes — an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph that moved from Great Falls into western Lancaster County and a smaller twister back to the west.

Forecasters say the storm also dropped hail the size of ping pong balls to golf balls from Union County to Florence County.

Tennis ball size hail was reported in Darlington County.

