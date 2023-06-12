UPDATE: Officials at GSP Airport completed runway repairs at 6:50 a.m. Monday.

—

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Monday morning that its runway was closed due to damages caused by lightning strikes.

Around 6 a.m., officials said the runway would be closed for approximately two hours.

Repairs were coordinated and crews worked to repair the damage.

Officials said passengers should check with their airline for updated flight information.

To find out which flights have been delayed, click here.