Limestone College becomes Limestone University

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Limestone College has now officially become Limestone University.

School officials say they made the change to emphasize its focus on academics. Several new graduate programs are also being added.

“So in addition to the MBA which now has an emphasis in health care administration, we’re adding a Masters of Social Work this fall and are planning and applying for other graduate degrees,” said Darrell Parker, President of Limestone University.

The name change also comes as the university celebrates its 175th anniversary.