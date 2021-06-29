Lindsey Graham ‘aggressively pursuing’ funds for I-73 acquisition project in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R – South Carolina) requests $12 million to push for the acquisition, expansion and completion of Interstate 73 in South Carolina.

I-73 will connect I-95 to the Grand Strand area of Myrtle Beach when completed.

Graham is expected to make the spending request to the Senate Appropriations Committee, he mentioned additional funding requests that will be announced to the public in the coming weeks.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” said Graham. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

The Grand Strand area is one of the fastest growing regions in the state.

Graham also reveals that the acquisition of I-73 is estimated to cost $15 million, however the project requires a 20 percent non-federal match – making local and state officials responsible for the remaining $3 million.

“The $12 million will help move this project forward, and I am proud to request this much-needed funding,” Graham adds. ” I believe I-73 certainly fits the bill and when completed, it will pay dividends for our state for years to come.”