Lindsey Graham: DC statehood is a threat to SC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) commented on recent legislation passed by the House of Representatives that would grant statehood to Washington, DC.

The legislation would “elevate DC to a state and provide its residents with two voting members in the US Senate.” Graham said that these two members, whom he assumes will be Democrats, would “[cancel] out the votes of a state like South Carolina with two Republican Senators.”

Graham described the move as “a brazen power grab by the Democratic Party to change the makeup of Congress in a manner that is detrimental to South Carolina and every other state.” He said that DC was “established as a neutral venue to conduct the affairs of the nation,” and therefore, “the effort, on its face, is unconstitutional.”

The Senator went on to say that he would “fight against it with all [his] might.”

