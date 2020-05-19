Lindsey Graham pushing for broad subpoena power in Crossfire Hurricane investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham introduced a subpoena authorization “related to the Foreign Intelligence Service Act (FISA) abuse investigation and oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” on which the Committee will debate and vote.
The Committee will discuss the subpoena authorization during their executive business meeting on May 21, and is expected to vote on it June 4. For the subpoena authorization to pass, it must be either approved by a ranking member or by a Committee vote.
The subpoena would grant access to documents, communications, and witnesses relevant to operation “Crossfire Hurricane,” a 2016 FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and Russian election meddling.
Notably, it would call Obama-era officials such as
According to a release by the Committee, the subpoena specifically targets the following:
- Documents and communications referenced in, and testimony at a hearing or deposition of any individual named or identified by pseudonym in, the report titled “Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” issued by the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General
- Documents and communications related to, and the testimony at a hearing or deposition of any current or former executive branch official or employee involved in, the Crossfire Hurricane investigation (including investigations opened under the Crossfire Hurricane umbrella) or the receipt or analysis of reports prepared by Christopher Steele (commonly referred to as the “Steele dossier”)
- Documents, communications and testimony at a hearing or deposition related to any aforementioned matter from:
- Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, James Baker, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Stephanie L. O’Sullivan, Lisa Page, Joseph Pientka, John Podesta, Samantha Power, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Peter Strzok, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin, Jonathan Winer, Christopher Wray, and Sally Yates.