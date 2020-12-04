Lindsey Graham raised record-breaking funds during 2020 campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday announced the filing of his “final fundraising disclosure report of the 2020 election cycle with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).”
According to a release, Graham outraised every incumbent senator in US history with a record-breaking $109.1 million.
$6.6 million was given to the SC Republic Party and National Republican Senatorial Committee in support of other candidates.
Graham spent $96.4 million during the 2020 election cycle.
Of note, the most Graham raised in one single day was $5.1 million, which he raised on October 14: the day that the Senate Judiciary Committee (which he chairs) approved the nomination for Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Click here to view full FEC reports.