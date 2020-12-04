Lindsey Graham raised record-breaking funds during 2020 campaign

Committee Chairman Us Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee on the fourth day of hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on October 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O’Leary / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BILL O’LEARY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday announced the filing of his “final fundraising disclosure report of the 2020 election cycle with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).”

According to a release, Graham outraised every incumbent senator in US history with a record-breaking $109.1 million.

$6.6 million was given to the SC Republic Party and National Republican Senatorial Committee in support of other candidates.

Graham spent $96.4 million during the 2020 election cycle.

Of note, the most Graham raised in one single day was $5.1 million, which he raised on October 14: the day that the Senate Judiciary Committee (which he chairs) approved the nomination for Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

