COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday will participate in a University of South Carolina School of Law roundtable discussion on the current war in Ukraine.

The discussion, titled “Assessing the Conflict in Ukraine and Possible War Crimes” will be held in the Judge Karen J. Williams Courtroom at 11:00 a.m.

Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) will also participate, along with the Dean of UofSC’s College of Arts and Sciences and Executive Director of the Rule of Law Collaborative, Joel H. Samuels, and the Deputy Executive Director of the Rule of Law Collaborative, Steven Austermiller.

The discussion will be livestreamed at this link.