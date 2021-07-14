Lindsey Graham vows to protect and defend Chick-fil-A at all costs

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had some fighting words for the Fighting Irish after learning of an open letter from Notre Dame students and staff pushing back against the proposed addition of a Chick-fil-A on the university’s Indiana campus.

Those in opposition cited the restaurant’s “anti-LGBTQ+ activism, reliance on animal agriculture, and lack of accommodations for students with special dietary needs.”

Graham was not having it.

“I hope we don’t have to,” he wrote on Twitter, “but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

He said that banning Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because some students and faculty “disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders” is “a dangerous precedent to set.”

Graham said that he wants all South Carolinians and Americans to know he has Chick-fil-A’s back.

He ended the threat with one final thought: “God bless Chick-fil-A!”