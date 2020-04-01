LIST: DNR Cancellations, closures, and postponements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has canceled, closed, or postponed many events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following list is provided by DNR and will be updated as necessary:
Canceled:
- 2020 Turkey Lottery Hunts – all SCDNR Lottery hunts on WMA properties have been canceled.
- Coyote Management Workshop – Webb Wildlife Center (April 2-3)
- Fish Brosnan Forest Fishing Rodeo (April 4)
- Table Rock State Park Fishing Clinics (April 4 & April 18)
- Diversity Outreach Program – Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve Nature Walk (April 11)
- Diversity Outreach Program – Volunteer Lab Day at Parker Annex Archaeology Center (April 13)
- SC Envirothon Competition (April 24) – Postponed
- Blue Hole Recreation Area Fishing Rodeo (April 25) – Postponed
- Historic Camden, Kershaw County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
- 8 Oaks Park, Georgetown County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
- Charles Towne Landing, Charleston County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
- Blue Heron, Jasper County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
- Cohen Campbell Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
- Lake Hartwell Fishing Clinic (April 25)
- Lexington Wildlife Chapter Fishing Clinic (April 25)
- Santee State Park Fishing Clinic (April 25)
- Diversity Outreach Program – Horry County Fishing Clinic (May 1)
- Union County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Star Fort Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Croft State Park Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Darlington County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Barnwell Hatchery Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Peachtree, Horry County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Hardeeville, Jasper County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Goose Creek, Berkeley County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Lake Thicketty Fishing Rodeo (May 9)
- Lick Fork Fishing Rodeo (May 9)
- Marlboro County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)
- Burton Wells, Beaufort County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)
- Forest Hills, Colleton County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)
- Black Swamp, Hampton County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)
- Academy First Responders Rodeo at Lake Cooley (May 9)
- Diversity Outreach Program – Margaret H. Lloyd (Camden) Nature Hike (May 23)
- Sun City Grandparents Park Fishing Clinics (May 16, June 20, July 18)
- Bat netting is canceled until further notice.
- All volunteer lab days at Parker Annex Archaeology Center are canceled until further notice.
- All Trailer and Take One Make One (TOMO) events are canceled until further notice.
Closed:
- All public access points to the state’s beaches, as well as closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
- SCDNR’s State Lakes
- Sunrise Lake, Star Fort Pond, Mountain Lake 1 & 2, Lancaster Reservoir, Lake Thicketty, Lake Paul Wallace, Lake Oliphant, Lake John D. Long, Lake George Warren, Lake Edwin Johnson, Lake Edgar Brown, Lake Cherokee, Lake Ashwood, Jonesville Reservoir, Dargan’s Pond, and Draper WMA State Lakes
- Capers Island Heritage Preserve
- Botany Bay Plantation beach access
- Bald Rock Heritage Preserve
- Sassafras Mountain Tower
- The St. Stephen’s Fish Lift (Shad cam available)
- All SCDNR freshwater fish hatcheries (still operational, but closed to public)
- All SCDNR-managed shooting ranges
- U.S. Department of Energy has closed Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve in Aiken County until further notice.
- Duke Energy has closed Bad Creek Hydro Project and Musterground Road in Oconee. The Oconee County access to the Jocassee Gorges is closed to vehicles. The gates will be locked until further notice. This also closes some vehicle access points to the Foothills Trail.
Postponed: (new dates unknown)
- The Youth Bass Fishing Championship (March 27-28)
