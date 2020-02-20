LIST: School district weather delays for Friday, 2/21

S.C. (WCBD) – Much of the state could see the possibility of winter weather overnight Thursday into early Friday, including cold rain and wind. The upper portions of the state could see some snow flurries.

Most places will not see any accumulation, but some spots could see a dusting of snow. None of which is expected in the Lowcountry.

Williamsburg County School District: 2 hour delay for students on Friday

1.5 hour delay for faculty and staff

All after school programs are canceled for Thursday and Friday

Horry County School District: 2 hour delay for students on Friday

Faculty and staff will operate on normal schedule

“Schools will be staffed at their regular opening time and will provide accommodations to car-riders who must be dropped off earlier due to the parent’s work schedule”

Georgetown County School District: 2 hour delay for students and busses on Friday

Faculty and staff asked to report at normal time, if conditions permit

“Schools will be staffed at their regular opening times and will provide accommodations to car-riders who must be dropped off earlier due to the parent’s work schedule”

