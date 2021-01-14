Live grenade from North Carolina antique shop recovered in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A live grenade from a Shallotte, North Carolina antique shop was recovered in Horry County, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It was the subject of an investigation after a grenade that was believed to be an “inert” MK2 grenade was discovered to possibly still be dangerous. It was purchased in June from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West.

The grenade was recovered without injury, ATF said.

A child was killed by another grenade on Dec. 23 in Virginia that was believed to also be purchased from the same antique shop.

Anyone who purchased a grenade from the antique shop and would like it evaluated for safety is asked to contact authorities.