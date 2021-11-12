Local and state leaders remember late State Senator Hugh Leatherman

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders from across South Carolina are reacting to the death of longest-serving State Senator Hugh Leatherman on Friday morning.

Governor Henry McMaster

“A powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people has left us. For over fifty years, Hugh Leatherman poured his life into our state and we are the better for it. He loved his work and kept his word. He never quit. We will miss him. May God bless him and his family.”

State Senator Marlon Kimpson (via Twitter)

“A giant tree has fallen. Each and every year since 2014, Chair Leatherman helped me deliver money back to Charleston for multiple projects. He was a fixture, an institution and a good man who will be dearly missed. Sending prayers and grace to his family.”

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick

“Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We’re grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family.”

Joe Cunningham

“Today, South Carolina lost a giant. Senator Leatherman spent his entire adult life fighting for our state and the people of Florence County and we are all better off because of his service. Few people have had a more positive impact on South Carolina than Hugh Leatherman. He was more than just an ambassador for the Palmetto State; he lived the values that everyone in public service should strive to uphold: compromise, bipartisanship, and putting people over politics. My deepest sympathies are with the entire Leatherman family, his Senate colleagues, and the people of Florence County. May his remarkable legacy live on forever.”

SC Democratic Party (via Twitter)

“He was Florence County. As young deputy state treasurer serving Grady Patterson, I came to know & respect him. His team is top notch. Our heart s go out to his family,legislative colleagues, legislative staff and the people of Florence. When legend becomes fact print the legend.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson (via Twitter)

“Senator Leatherman was a larger than life presence through his public service to South Carolina. Jennifer and I offer our sincerest condolences to his family. He will be missed.”

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas (via Twitter)

“My heart is heavy today as I learned of the passing of Senator Leatherman. Hugh was a tireless advocate for this State and the Pee Dee for over 40 years. He was a close friend and a personal mentor. His tremendous legacy will never be forgotten and his leadership will be greatly missed by the General Assembly. My thoughts and prayers are with the Leatherman family during this difficult time.”

President of the Senate Harvey S. Peeler

“The people of the Pee Dee have lost a tireless advocate. The State of South Carolina has lost a

legendary Senate leader. His family has lost a loving husband, father and grandfather. I have lost

a friend and colleague spanning four decades beginning when we both were first elected to the

Senate in 1980. Hugh Leatherman’s impact on the State of South Carolina cannot be overstated.

No one worked harder or longer hours than the Senator from Florence. His detailed knowledge

of the state budget was unmatched. His imprint on the State of South Carolina is firmly fixed, not

only in history, but the future as well. Donna and I and the entire Peeler family thank Jean and her family for sharing Hugh with us, and we pray for the Lord’s peace in the days ahead.”

South Carolina Ports CEO Jim Newsome

“Senator Hugh K. Leatherman showed his love for the great state of South Carolina through his lifetime of service. He championed South Carolina Ports over many years to ensure we remained globally competitive as a top 10 U.S. container port. He supported many port infrastructure projects throughout the state, including his significant efforts to secure funding for the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project and his support in launching rail-served Inland Port Dillon. SC Ports named the country’s newest container terminal, the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, in recognition of his unwavering support and enduring legacy. His leadership has impacted us all and we will miss him greatly.”

This post will continue to be updated.