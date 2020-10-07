Local doctor responds to DHEC’s new guidelines on asymptomatic testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new guidelines on testing asymptomatic people for the coronavirus.

According to a press release, “Because there is a chance SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can be spread before symptoms appear or even when there are no symptoms, it is important for persons with symptoms AND those who are close contacts to people with COVID-19 to be tested because they are more likely to be infected with the virus. This is considered diagnostic testing.”

The release goes on to say it’s crucial that people who are out in the community often undergo screenings, ‘at least monthly.’

Emergency Doctor Ken Perry said this is a conversation most should have with their doctor as there’s still a limited number of tests available.

“If you’re around people that you might not know and somehow you weren’t wearing a mask and they were not, your risk is obviously higher,” Dr. Perry said. “And you should probably try and get in touch with your doctor or in-touch with one of the testing sites and kind’ve see from there.”

He suggests reaching out especially if you’re someone who has to interact with people on a daily basis, who might be at high risk.

“Obviously it would be great if we get to the point like where we do with flu, where if you have symptoms or if you need to prove that you don’t have flu, we’re able to do a quick swab and we have the capabilities to do so. As of right now, we just don’t really have that as a system, even though we’re working towards it,” said Dr. Perry.

Doctor Perry said even if you are an asymptomatic carrier, wearing a mask has proven to be an effective method of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said it’s not something one should fear, but something one should know how to work with because each person has control over avoiding large crowds, practicing social distancing, and washing hands.

To see DHEC’s complete list of guidelines, click here.