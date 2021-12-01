Local events throughout the Lowcountry in honor of World AIDS Day

A volunteer of the German AIDS trust holds an Red Ribbon in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday is recognized as World AIDS Day throughout the country.

In honor of the day, there will be multiple events available to participate in.

The annual Charleston World AIDS Day Community Candlelight Vigil will take place Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be broadcast on their Facebook page for the public.

The vigil takes place to recognize those who have passed while honoring the legacy of survivors and the progress that has been made since the early days of AIDS.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free testing at local departments on Thursday, December 2nd.

South Carolinians can be tested for HIV, STDs, and Hepatitis C at no cost.

This year is the 40th year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. World AIDS Day is observed each year on Dec. 1 and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV, and remember those who have died.

Started in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first-ever global health day.