Local organizations team up to fight hunger in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair, Jim Hudson Automotive, The Souper Bowl of Caring, and Harvest Hope Food Bank are teaming up to host the third annual Hudson’s Heroes Tackle Hunger event.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 11, at the South Carolina Fairgrounds.

The event will follow the Souperbowl of Caring, which will take place February 2. In previous years, the event has received “around $10 million annually in food and funds.”

At the Hudson’s Heroes event, representatives from 20 Midland-area high schools have volunteered to pack food provided by Jim Hudson Automotive Group into boxes to be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank. At last year’s event, over 4,000 boxes of food were packed and distributed to community members in need.

Food boxes will also be available for volunteers to take back to their school pantries.

To donate to this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring, visit souperbowl.org/donate