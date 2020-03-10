Longtime SC Rep. John Matthews will not seek re-election

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina lawmaker says he will not seek re-election.

Rep. John Matthews was elected to the House in 1974 and later elected to the state Senate in 1984 where he has served ever since.

The 79-year-old represents parts of Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

Matthews is the longest-serving African American lawmaker in South Carolina’s history.

“The best way to continue the momentum my colleagues and I have worked so hard to build over these many years is to open my seat in the South Carolina Senate to a new generation of leadership,” Matthews said in a statement Tuesday.