Loris shooting leaves one dead, others hurt; SLED assisting investigation

UPDATE: One 32-year-old male has died of injuries he sustained in the shooting that took place Saturday night on Harrelson Ave. in Loris.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Count on News13 for continuing updates.
LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after multiple people were hurt in a Loris shooting, according to police.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Harrelson Ave. in Loris and left ‘multiple’ people hurt, according to Chief Gary Buley with Loris PD.
He said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
It’s still unclear how many were involved. The victims’ conditions are not being released.
Count on News13 to follow this developing story.
