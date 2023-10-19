GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Louisiana man is facing two charges in South Carolina in connection with the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office (SCAG).

Christopher Yong Sankey, 32, of Marrero, La. was arrested Oct. 14 by the Goose Creek Police Department and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, Sankey solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material.

He faces up to a total of 30 years in prison if convicted.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.