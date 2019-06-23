Lowcountry community mourns loss of longtime firefighter

Courtesy: WSAV

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry community is remembering the life of a longtime firefighter.

Jasper County Firefighter and EMT Coleman Loadholt passed away Friday. He also worked at the Brunson Volunteer Fire Department where he was a captain. He leaves behind a wife and a son.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Luthern Church in South Carolina.

The family asks that you send memorials to the Brunson Fire Department, PO Box 103, Brunson, SC 29911 or the Jasper County Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Fund at 358 Third Avenue, Ridgeland, SC 29936.