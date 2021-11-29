Lowcountry doctors keeping an eye on new COVID-19 variant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The top medical and political leaders in the world are discussing a new, highly contagious variant that they worry could cause a holiday surge of Covid-19 cases.

Doctors at Roper Saint Francis say scientists are still working to learn more about the Omicron variant, but President Joe Biden says, this new variant shows how important boosters and vaccinations are so we can stop any surge from happening.

“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” says President Biden.

The new variant, that originated in South Africa has been confirmed in countries across the world like Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe. While there have been no cases confirmed yet in the United States, our nation’s top leaders urging American’s to get their vaccinations and boosters.

“You have to get the shot, you have to get the booster. Sooner or later we are going to see cases here in the United States,” says President Biden.

Doctor Robert Oliverio with Roper says, the Omicron variant is easily transmittable as science shows the virus’s ability to evade our immune system and spread between people more easily.

“It really remains to be seen how bad this surge is going to be. The more people who get vaccinated, that makes the surge less,” says Dr. Oliverio.

Dr. Oliverio says as holiday travel is on the horizon, doctors already fear possible Covid-19 spikes and now the new variant.

“I don’t think anybody is forecasting that our cases are going to go down overtime, it’s just how fast are those cases going to go up,” says Dr. Oliverio.

Doctors say the best way to fight off the possibilities with this new variant, is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot if eligible.

“It’s on the horizon, let’s think about it. Let’s prepare for it and do the things we can do to keep ourselves, our family and friends, safe,” says Dr. Oliverio.

President Biden says at this point he doesn’t anticipate more travel restrictions and doesn’t think lockdowns are necessary right now.