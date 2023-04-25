COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Lowcountry man who was killed in a Columbia nightclub shooting in 2002 is joining the call for reform to South Carolina’s justice system.

It comes after the man convicted in that shooting was released in what state officials call an illegal and secret order.

Jeroid Price was found guilty in 2003 and sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing Carl Smalls, a West Ashley native. But he was released in a secret order last month. The state’s top law enforcement officials are now working to ensure Price returns to prison to continue serving his sentence.

Smalls’ parents, Lillie and Carl, joined First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe and a group of bi-partisan lawmakers at the State House on Tuesday morning urging legislators to take up a judicial reform package this year.

“We want to ensure that in our limited power that this killer returns to prison and secondly to use our voice to help bring about changes to the justice system that will prevent another family from having to endure this miscarriage of justice – that’s our main objective here today.”

“Lillie and Carl Smalls trusted our judicial system when they were told their son’s killer would remain locked up until March 2038,” Solicitor Pascoe said.

But they were shocked to learn in March that the convicted murderer would be quickly released because of a secret, sealed court order his Pascoe said was obtained by a lawyer-legislator.

“Price’s lawyer representing him on the sentence reduction is a lawyer-legislator and member of the Judicial Merit Selection Committee (JMSC) charged with selecting candidates to run for judicial office,” Pascoe explained.

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed Price’s release order last week which revealed procedural deficiencies and sparked concerns about the accuracy of the information used in justifying the man’s release.

“Last evening, Solicitor Gipson released a statement confirming proper procedure did not happen in the release of Jeroid Price. While we are still unsure about several circumstances surrounding his release, we are certain Judge Manning’s order is void. This afternoon, we filed a motion asking the Court to declare his ruling void and issue a bench warrant on Jeroid Price. He absolutely should not have been released from prison, and we need to get him back behind bars as quickly as possible.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson is now seeking a bench warrant to return Price to custody.

“No family should have to endure the injustice and renewed pain this has caused the Smalls’ family,” Pascoe said. “Both the House and the Senate have legislation pending that could be passed immediately to improve transparency and remove the undue influence of a handful of lawmakers on the judge-selection process.”