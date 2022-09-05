BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days.

Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and more.

When he said he missed hearing live music, case manager Shannon Rhodes, RN, went above and beyond to perform an act of kindness exclusively for Josh and brought a special performance to his bedside.

“It was an easy decision for me to start planning to bring live music to Josh when he mentioned how much he missed live music,” Rhodes said.

Jarrod White, a local musician, played songs for almost half an hour for Josh, pausing in between each song to interact with him. He also performed an original song.

“Walking into the room, I was shocked. As a young professional, you associate hospice to older people, but Josh was young and reminded me a lot of myself,” said White of his time performing for Josh and his family.

Those involved say it was a perfect way to comfort Josh.