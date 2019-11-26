Lowcountry lawmaker pre-files bill that would make feminine hygiene items tax-exempt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 90 bills were pre-filed for the 2020 legislative session including a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax in South Carolina.

It’s called the Pink Tax. But it’s not a tax at all. It’s actually a sales tax exemption filed by Lowcountry Representative Krystle Matthews.

“I understand the struggle when it comes to being able to afford things, especially necessities that you need,” said Matthews.

And for many women in South Carolina, those necessities are feminine hygiene products. Which is why Rep. Matthews filed the Pink Tax bill to exempt those products from sales tax.

“I think it makes sense. They’re necessary products, it seems like something you can’t help but buy and it only impacts women,” said Sally Howard.

The average cost of a pack sanitary napkins or box of tampons is between $7 and $13.

A recurring cost many women have to pay.

“Monthly I would spend $20-$40 depending on what products I was using. It’s completely unfair for me to be taxed for something that naturally occurs in my body every month,” said Desiree Jackson.

“Every month we have to buy it, seems like pennies add up,” said Howard.

If the bill passes it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

According to the Department of Revenue, there are about 70 items currently exempt from sales tax in the state including things like lottery tickets, which many of us purchase often.